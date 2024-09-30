Millennium Management LLC Has $67.42 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 814,402 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $67,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.6 %

HXL stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.