Millennium Management LLC Has $76.07 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $76,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $54.43 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,675 shares of company stock worth $2,149,446. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
