Millennium Management LLC Has $78.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,095 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Hamilton Lane worth $78,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.3 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $166.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $169.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

