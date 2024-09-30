Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293,761 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $81,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 315.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 431,173 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 184,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,983,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,648,000 after buying an additional 174,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

CDP stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

