Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $65.71 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $65.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $151.96 or 0.00239635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00540069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00106838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00030956 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00036006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00077373 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

