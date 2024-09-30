My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $40,373.20 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002098 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005005 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

