Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Short Interest Update

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Nayax Price Performance

Nayax stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. Nayax has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.60 million, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nayax by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $14,790,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

