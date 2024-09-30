Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 160,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

