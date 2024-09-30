NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $28,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 32,325.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in NRG Energy by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

