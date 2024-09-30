NXM (NXM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,335.70 or 1.00044925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00060982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

