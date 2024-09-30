Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

