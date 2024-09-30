Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,811.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 28,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.91. 2,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

