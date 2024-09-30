Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,500,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $80.48 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.