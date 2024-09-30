Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,390 Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 266,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 202.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 143,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $295,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,115,160 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares in the company, valued at $96,407,693.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 22,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $295,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,115,160 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,059 shares of company stock worth $3,920,360. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVO opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

