Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 877 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cinemark by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 234,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 676,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of CNK opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

