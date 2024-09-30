Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 50,888 Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 205.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 729,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACET opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

