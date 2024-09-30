PotCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.48 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $1.48 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00105539 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

