pzETH (PZETH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.77 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $51.77 million and $41,066.98 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pzETH has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pzETH token can now be bought for about $3,069.65 or 0.04847613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get pzETH alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.00266501 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 45,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 45,190.72331838. The last known price of pzETH is 3,114.94348583 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $666,413.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.