Qtum Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00004148 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $276.65 million and $43.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.01 or 0.04129079 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00044260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,338,272 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

