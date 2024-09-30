Quantum Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $13.53 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,454.60 or 0.99884431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008006 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

