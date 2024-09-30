QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 31% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $163,055.18 and approximately $1,145.71 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196599 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,556.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

