Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $270.34 and last traded at $271.98. 1,027,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,539,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.64.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Specifically, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.03.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $264.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $874,748,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $564,188,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.