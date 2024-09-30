Schlumberger (SLB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) in the last few weeks:
- 9/25/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2024 – Schlumberger is now covered by analysts at Dbs Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/18/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2024 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Schlumberger Price Performance
NYSE SLB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,400. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
