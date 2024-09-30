Scientech Research LLC Makes New $500,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,032,000 after buying an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,764,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $261.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

