Scientech Research LLC Takes $528,000 Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Scientech Research LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Monro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 3,587.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,139,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after buying an additional 1,108,292 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monro by 24.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,955 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at $4,494,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $4,348,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 720.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 121,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 106,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $862.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Monro had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

