Scientech Research LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.36.

McKesson stock opened at $488.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.82. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

