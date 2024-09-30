SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.99

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.99 and last traded at $108.76, with a volume of 165637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SharkNinja by 275.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $47,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.