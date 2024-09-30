Short Interest in Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Rises By 8.7%

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNLF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.10. 1,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809. Capricorn Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.37.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

