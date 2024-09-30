Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Increases By 15.1%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,951,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 9,517,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.8 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of CSCCF traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.79. 23,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.89. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$3.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.49.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
