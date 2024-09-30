Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Increases By 15.1%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,951,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 9,517,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.8 days.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CSCCF traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.79. 23,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.89. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$3.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.49.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.