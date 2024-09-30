Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Drops By 8.9%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,600 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 1,093,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $8.00 on Monday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

