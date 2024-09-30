Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Drops By 8.9%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,600 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 1,093,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $8.00 on Monday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.