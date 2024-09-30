Short Interest in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Drops By 5.1%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.57% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEMZ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

