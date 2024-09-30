Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Declines By 15.4%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. Diageo has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $40.05.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

