Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Declines By 15.4%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. Diageo has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $40.05.
Diageo Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What is a SEC Filing?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.