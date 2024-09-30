Short Interest in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Decreases By 5.4%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Disc Medicine stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 168,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.59. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 44.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.