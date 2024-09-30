Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Expands By 18.2%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY remained flat at $11.71 during trading on Monday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.