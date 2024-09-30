Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Drops By 18.2%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GVDBF remained flat at $5,037.00 on Monday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $3,061.00 and a 1 year high of $5,335.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,934.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4,661.56.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

