Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Decreases By 15.5%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HNNMY shares. HSBC upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. 18,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,911. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.43.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

