Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Declines By 5.8%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 1,804,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.3 days.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

Shares of HRSHF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.74. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,272. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.