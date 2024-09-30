Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Declines By 8.3%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 524,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,603.7 days.

iA Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IAFNF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $83.27.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

