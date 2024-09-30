Short Interest in Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Drops By 15.5%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,645,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 5,498,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Idorsia Price Performance

Shares of IDRSF remained flat at $2.59 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

