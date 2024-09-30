Short Interest in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Drops By 14.6%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,610,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 13,600,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 214,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $644.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

