Short Interest in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Drops By 14.3%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IX Acquisition stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.35% of IX Acquisition worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IX Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921. IX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.