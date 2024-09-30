Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Expands By 18.6%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in OFS Capital by 80.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 76,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

