Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Expands By 8.7%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,498,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 1,379,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.5 days.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CWYUF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,277. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.28%.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWYUF

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.