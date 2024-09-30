Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Expands By 8.7%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,498,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 1,379,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.5 days.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CWYUF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,277. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter.
Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
