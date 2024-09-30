Siacoin Price Up 0.8% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $279.61 million and $3.90 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Get Siacoin alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,419.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00540069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00106838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00030956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00239635 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00036006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00077373 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.