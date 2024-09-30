Solayer SOL (SSOL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.29 Million

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $105.29 million and $616,125.63 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for about $157.36 or 0.00248595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 942,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Solayer SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 937,902.71182368. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 160.40622343 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $705,928.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars.

