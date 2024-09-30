SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. SOLVE has a market cap of $6.94 million and $274,722.56 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000756 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

