SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,126 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.30% of SS&C Technologies worth $46,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after buying an additional 1,120,961 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after acquiring an additional 951,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after acquiring an additional 571,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

