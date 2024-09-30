Stratis Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $28,025.89 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.20 or 0.04127287 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00044368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002493 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

