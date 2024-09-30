Substratum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.18 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Substratum alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,894.11 or 0.99990381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035805 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.