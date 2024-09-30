Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $10.21 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,409.46 or 0.99995683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035805 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

